Is it possible to reset tab icons?
-
I often use web.whatsapp.com to check my messages. The tab icon shows the number of unread messages, which is normally useful. But on Vivaldi, this number is always, inaccurately, at least 1 (if I open it on Chrome, the tab icon will show 0). It's not frozen at 1: if I get an actual message, it does go up to 2, then back to 1 when that message is read. Is there some way to reset the tab icon?
-
@penthimos Delete site data, that could fix it. Vivaldi isn’t making up this number, it comes directly from the webpage ☛ https://vivaldi.com/blog/page-title-tab-notifications/