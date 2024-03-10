KiwiSDR recording functions don't work on vivaldi
-
I'm using "6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-biters) "
When using KiwiSDR receivers (e.g. http://jobba.asuscomm.com:8073, http://do3mla.proxy.kiwisdr.com:8073, http://80.213.30.215:8073)
clicking the bottom red arrow-circle starts a recording. Clicking it again should stop and make it download. However the download isn't starting and it's just vanishing!
I've tried in guest mode to no avail. Working as intended in edge browser.
Hopefully this is an easy fix?
-
mib2berlin
@Roseanna
Hi, the developer investigate the situation Chromium 122 blocks download files from insecure server HTTP://.
All your links are HTTP server.
Other browser shows a warning or popup at download , Vivaldi does not in all cases.
I can only reach the first link you posted.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
Are you saying that this is a permanent change in Vivaldi now that http downloads no longer function?
Or are you saying a warning popup should show and it's currently failing to show up?
-
mib2berlin
Exactly, a popup asking if you are sure to dowload from this source.
Chrome simply download, if it is secure or not.
The developer are working on a fix and I guess this will be quickly done and published in a minor update of Vivaldi 6.6.