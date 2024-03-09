Vivaldi won't open fully. Deleting profile fixes for a day or so
I'm on EndeavorOS (Arch) running Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 stable. When I open Vivaldi it starts to open and then I get no page, no tabs, no file menu, just a blank gray window. Right clicking the icon in my taskbar does bring up a functional menu.
If I delete my profile (.config/vivaldi) it opens fine but then after a day or two it stops working again.
The update that Endeavor packaged the other day seemed to fix it but not for long.
@jrenaut
Hi, this is maybe happen if the Mesa package is updated.
Check:
https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/12/chromium-based-browsers-are-not-loading-pages-properly-on-linux-heres-how-to-fix-it/
Cheers, mib
Deleting the GPUCache directories did it, thanks. There were two, and one seems weird: config/vivaldi/Default/Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/def/GPUCache.
Anyway, thanks for the help
@jrenaut
I am glad it work.
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimliis part of the mail client.
@mib2berlin Interesting. I'm not using the mail client.
@jrenaut
It does nothing if it is not enabled but to my knowledge this is the mail/calendar/feed user interface.
Oh, my problem might come from the feeds then. I imported a bunch because I'm trying to replace Feedly but I didn't like the Vivaldi interface for feeds. But then I couldn't figure out how to get rid of them. Maybe I'll look at that again.
@jrenaut
If I remember correctly you can delet feeds with the Del key.
Open settings and search for mail, disable it.