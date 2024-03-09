I'm on EndeavorOS (Arch) running Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 stable. When I open Vivaldi it starts to open and then I get no page, no tabs, no file menu, just a blank gray window. Right clicking the icon in my taskbar does bring up a functional menu.

If I delete my profile (.config/vivaldi) it opens fine but then after a day or two it stops working again.

The update that Endeavor packaged the other day seemed to fix it but not for long.