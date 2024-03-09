Create a friendlier interface to manage extensions
davidgarciasantes
Create a friendlier interface to manage extensions, for example like in firefox, thanks!
barbudo2005
Use the extension SimpleExtManager:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/simpleextmanager/kniehgiejgnnpgojkdhhjbgbllnfkfdk
Pesala Ambassador
@davidgarciasantes What is the difference to what we already have in Vivaldi?
Ctrl+Drag will rearrange the icons on the extensions toolbar.
davidgarciasantes
A modal to manage the extensions right now only shows the icons and in the bar
