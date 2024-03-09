vivaldi not work with open ai
FrancescoArlotta
After the last update vivaldi not work with open ai chatgpt.
I write the word and vivaldi not respond. It's freez. help me. please.
mib2berlin
@FrancescoArlotta
Hi, do you run ChatGPT in a web panel?
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
FrancescoArlotta
ok work only with private windows but so I write the user and password account every time. there is one mode for work it in to the web panel ?
mib2berlin
@FrancescoArlotta
I bet one extension cause this, extensions can reach panels now.
With Vivaldi 6.5 and older this was blocked.
Extensions are disabled in a private window.
I remember The Great Suspender cause issues with panels, others are:
"Otto Tabs" Close tabs without ask
"JustBlock Security" mess up other extensions
"NordVPN" break tab hibernate
Cheers, mib
FrancescoArlotta
ok i try . thank you