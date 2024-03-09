On macos, I use the Chinese input method and when I want to clear something entered incorrectly, I use the Esc key.

At this time, on Chrome, after pressing the Esc key, the wrong content was cleared, and then the cursor stayed in the text box, waiting for me to continue typing. This was perfect.



But in Vivaldi, after pressing the Esc key, the wrong content is displayed in the search box, and the cursor is no longer in the text box, it disappears, which is so sad, and maybe it is a BUG.

