the "web panels extension support" isn't compatible
I am using the extension: The Great Suspender (notrack), after update vivaldi to last version, all my web panel can't show anything, I assuem they has been suspended by this extension, but it didn't shows the normal recover page in web panel, instead a blank page.
anyway to let the web panel shows same as normal page?
Web Panels gains page navigation and extension support, including Side Panel extensions.
DoctorG
@xqftakrz Is this extension designed to work with panel API? Ask at https://github.com/greatsuspender/thegreatsuspender/issues first.
Extension was not udated since a few years.
I am using this folk, as the original one reported has tracking. the former seems a personal project without reveal the code.
now I move all web panels to bookmarks, to achive unified presentation.
DoctorG
@xqftakrz Please contact author at mail shown https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/the-great-suspender/ahkbmjhfoplmfkpncgoedjgkajkehcgo
Vivaldi team does not fix extensions.
No issue here testing in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.6 Stable, Windows 10 22H2.
Setting Automatically suspend to 20 sec to test.
After adding
https://social.vivaldi.net/to extension setting to not suspend, it never suspends.
Possibly another extension is interfering.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
DoctorG
@xqftakrz If you use more than The Great Suspender (notrack) extension, disable all except the Suspender.
Test web panels.
Enable next extension.
Test web panel.
And so on
until webpanels fail.
the extension you acativated last is the culprit.
Thanks guys, finally I find out what's cause the issue:
In the The Great Suspender (notrack), there is an option:
Apply Chrome's built-in memory-saving when suspending
If I uncheck this option, and re-create the web panel, the new created web panel act same as @Pathduck shows.
when the options checked, the suspended web panel shows a blank page, has no way to recovery.
now I leave the option uncheck, seems this is the best option I can have.
Thanks for all of your helps.