The maximum size of the Picture in Picture window got smaller in the latest 6.6 update.

As you can see in the video/image below (6.5 left, 6.6 right), when I resize the pip window to its maximum size, it gets much bigger in 6.5.

Watch: https://i.imgur.com/xURC5JO.mp4



Can the previous maximum size be restored? (if it could be even bigger than that it would be great)...

Thx...