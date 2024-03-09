Hi, all I see now, after the latest update i red circle with an exclamation "!"

Before the update it would tell me how many un-read messages I had. Now "Nothing"

When I place my mouse on the envelope Icon I now get a pop up of a quick view of how many unread and quick header content.

For me personally, all I like to see is a number next to the envelope icon that tells me how many unread messages I have.

Does anyone have a way to explain how to do this?

Thanks,,,