Vivaldi no longer shows how many unread emails I have in the status Bar.
Hi, all I see now, after the latest update i red circle with an exclamation "!"
Before the update it would tell me how many un-read messages I had. Now "Nothing"
When I place my mouse on the envelope Icon I now get a pop up of a quick view of how many unread and quick header content.
For me personally, all I like to see is a number next to the envelope icon that tells me how many unread messages I have.
Does anyone have a way to explain how to do this?
Thanks,,,
It's in your mail settings to turn that on or off. If you have it turned on and it's not working, I don't have a suggestion.
mib2berlin
@bk2020
Hi, the exclamation "!" shows an error in the mail system.
Click on the mail icon and choose Logs, if all work fine clear the log.
If enabled is should show your unread messages again.
Cheers, mib