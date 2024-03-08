Import mail-adresses from other mail-clients.
-
Import mail-adresses from other mail-clients.
[https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/23798]
-
Pesala Ambassador
@wichtig Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@wichtig see the existing feature requests https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72377/import-contacts-from-other-clients-services and in particular https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync
Vote for them by adding a like to the first post in the thread