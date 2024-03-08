No option to "Close all tabs to the right or left" to a Pinned tab
I have a pined tab that contains my RSS feeds. When I open a link in my RSS feeds it opens a tab next to my pinned tab. I can accumulate multiple tabs this way. I then have an issue closing all these tabs at the same time as a Pinned tab does not show the option to "Close all tabs to the right (or left))"
Please add the option to "Close all tabs to the right or left" to a Pinned tab when right clicked. Thank you.
Pesala Ambassador
@Brie987 This seems like a bug to me. Please report it.
Please see How to Report a Bug.