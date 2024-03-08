Hi there,

I love notes and use them intensely. I love the fact that notes are shared between my devices. I share between one laptop, one desktop and my iPhone.

I am religious about being on the latest release. My desktop is now on version:

6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit).

Yesterday, cleared my brain regarding a project I am working on. New notes, to-do tasks and more. I also moved some notes folders around! I did the update on this desktop. This morning I got notified of an pending Vivaldi Browser update!

My notes updates are GONE. This is the second time this has happened. Not happy.

I closed the browser down normally. The notes were saved correctly when I closed the desktop down. This is more likely not a sync issue. I did not update or read any notes on any of my other two devices.

Any tipes here...