Address bar not store the typed history
If the Settings / Search / Search in Address field option is turned off, the address bar will not store the history you have typed. Plus if you press Enter on an address, it won't remember it either.
The situation is getting worse.
mib2berlin
@lamantin
Hi, I guess most users never touched this setting, me too but this is a bug.
I can reproduce it, please report I can confirm this internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Summary: Address bar not store the typed history
Key: VB-104715
Project: Vivaldi Browser
mib2berlin
@lamantin
Thank you for the report, confirmed in the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib