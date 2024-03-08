Failed to send x message
Using Vivaldi mail client on Windows 11 (version 6.6.3271.48). It was working fine until I had to change the passwords with my provider. I set both in and out to be the same. Now when I try to send a message (reply or new message) I get the above error message and the draft is saved in the outbox.
Further information - when I close Vivaldi and restart it no connection is made until I go into the settings and click update then it usually verifies without problem. If it does not simply retyping the same password in the incoming slot makes it update successfully. Having a wrong password in the outgoing slot does not prevent it verifying successfully.
Thanks for any help.
@coracleman
Hi, the mail account passwords are stored in the Vivaldi password manager.
Check if the passwords are updated in Settings > Privacy > Show Passwords.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thanks. There are passwords saved under the provider's web address, but I don't know that they are for initial login or the email and if so which is for in and which out. There is one with extention html and one with extension bml and one with a variant URL starting www1.
Sorry to be vague. If it is not saving the passwords as it should what can I do to resolve that?
mib2berlin
@coracleman
The passwords should be on top of the list, login to vivaldi.net webpage and mail could be different.
If you use POP3 is is pop://[email protected]
If you can find it delete the pop and smtp passwords.
I remember I had the same with changing the mail password once.
You may have to add the new passwords again in the mail settings, I cant remember this.
This is maybe a bug.
@mib2berlin
I appreciate the help - not woked yet. I found and deleted the passwords, but now when I set them in settings they do not save into the password list so I am left with blanks each time I open it. I keep thinking I must be missiing something obvious.
@coracleman
No you don't, I delete a password pair for one account and get the same.
I asked in the developer chat but it is Friday, no reply so far.
If I delete and add the account again it work and the passwords are saved.
I don't use this mail address, only for testing but I guess this is not what you want.
If you use IMAP it is not really a problem, all is stored on the server but if you setup filters they get lost.
I have no solution at moment.
@mib2berlin
I shall watch with interest for results if any.
@coracleman
I create a bug report:
VB-104723
Deleted mail password could not be added again
To get this fixed as soon as possible, if neither of us have any errors in thinking here.