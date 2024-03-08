Using Vivaldi mail client on Windows 11 (version 6.6.3271.48). It was working fine until I had to change the passwords with my provider. I set both in and out to be the same. Now when I try to send a message (reply or new message) I get the above error message and the draft is saved in the outbox.

Further information - when I close Vivaldi and restart it no connection is made until I go into the settings and click update then it usually verifies without problem. If it does not simply retyping the same password in the incoming slot makes it update successfully. Having a wrong password in the outgoing slot does not prevent it verifying successfully.

Thanks for any help.