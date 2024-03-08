I was browsing through the Browser history on Android. That was "hard", as it showed al the pages I've been to without any way to differentiate. Looked like this:





Now, it might be, that when I click on an entry, it would take me to a specific page. But if all the titles and SHOWN URLs are identical, it makes no sense to me to show it like this.

Would be a lot more helpful, when Vivaldi would group pages together. I don't need nor want to se eg. "Das Online-Portal der SBB" with "www.sbb.ch" 50 times.