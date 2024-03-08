Hi!

for some reason I've been getting some grief with Vivaldi desktop Windows when it comes to anything with audio.

I previously had the mute setting set to 'play only in active tab' but I found that sound was off by default. I tried adjusting settings to 'play all' but still everything is muted by default.

I was trying to play one of those timewasting videos on Facebook that my mother sent me and despite clicking to enable audio on the tab heading (which had opened muted, - even though I didn't want that) and clicking on the unmute icon on the video itself, and checking my Windows audio mixer to make sure that Vivaldi wasn't muted I found that there was only one way I was actually able to hear the video... play it using Firefox. ;p

is it normal default for every tab to open muted by default ? and if so, is there a way to change that ?

I'm basically trying to establish if this is normal behaviour for Vivaldi or should it be possible to hear videos without having to unmute anything, if that is what you want ?

This isn't limited to Facebook by the way. Any audio on any tab is always muted by default. E.g. I just tried with YouTube Music and I had to unmute the tab before I can hear anything,

Thanks for reading