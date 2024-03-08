Vivaldi Mobile 6.6 RC 1 – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3287.17
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile (iOS) 6.6 release.
Testing. Love this browser on iOS! Thanks for the fix for that annoying little crash.
Crashfix looks good to me
3rd updated
greybeard Ambassador
Errors trying to login to yt. Will not accept passwords from Vivaldi password manager.
Have tried several times and gave up changing my password. Saved it in MS Authenticator, still failed.
Has never done this before.
Will try to restore using Win10 laptop.
Vivaldi 6.6.3287.17 (Official Build) stable (64-bit)