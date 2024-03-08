Additional Mouse Gestures
There are a few gestures that I really think would enhance the user experience:
Implement a gesture similar to 'Search with Selection', but designed to open in a new background tab rather than a new foreground tab.
When hovering over links, implement gestures for copying either the URL or the link text.
Fingers crossed!
Pesala Ambassador
@bootnihil The first can be done with a command chain.
- Search with selection
- Previous Tab (recent)
Assign to a mouse gesture.
Thanks for that!
- When hovering over links, implement gestures for copying either the URL or the link text.
↓ Quick Command
Open Link in current Tab
Parameter :
javascript:(function() { var lastHoveredElement = null; function copyLinkInfo() { if (!lastHoveredElement) return; var url = lastHoveredElement.href; var text = lastHoveredElement.innerText; if (!url && !text) return; var copyText = url || text; navigator.clipboard.writeText(copyText) .catch(function(error) { console.error('An error occurred while copying to the clipboard.', error); }); } document.addEventListener('mouseover', function(event) { var target = event.target; if (target.tagName === 'A') { lastHoveredElement = target; setTimeout(copyLinkInfo, 100); } }); })();
{"category":"CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN","chain":[{"defaultValue":"https://vivaldi.com","key":"0b01337b-4c13-4197-90c8-179c5c91cfff","label":"Open Link in Current Tab","name":"COMMAND_OPEN_LINK_CURRENT","param":"javascript:(function() { var lastHoveredElement = null; function copyLinkInfo() { if (!lastHoveredElement) return; var url = lastHoveredElement.href; var text = lastHoveredElement.innerText; if (!url && !text) return; var copyText = url || text; navigator.clipboard.writeText(copyText) .catch(function(error) { console.error('An error occurred while copying to the clipboard.', error); }); } document.addEventListener('mouseover', function(event) { var target = event.target; if (target.tagName === 'A') { lastHoveredElement = target; setTimeout(copyLinkInfo, 100); } }); })();"}],"key":"clt6zooso009k3564yh9c5osp","label":"Copy URL on Hover","name":"COMMAND_clt6zooso009k3564yh9c5osp"}
Made in ChatGPT.
As long as it works Thank you so much!
However, there's a problem: when copying the URL under the cursor with a mouse gesture or keyboard shortcut, the parameter value replaces the tab URL in the address bar.
OK. Fixed.
javascript:(function(){var lastHoveredElement=null;function copyLinkInfo(){if(!lastHoveredElement)return;var url=lastHoveredElement.href;var text=lastHoveredElement.innerText;if(!url&&!text)return;var copyText=url||text;navigator.clipboard.writeText(copyText).catch(function(error){console.error('An error occurred while copying to the clipboard.',error);});}document.addEventListener('mouseover',function(event){var target=event.target;if(target.tagName==='A'){lastHoveredElement=target;setTimeout(copyLinkInfo,100);}});})();if(history.replaceState){history.replaceState({},null,location.href);}
{"category":"CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN","chain":[{"defaultValue":"https://vivaldi.com","key":"0b01337b-4c13-4197-90c8-179c5c91cfff","label":"Open Link in Current Tab","name":"COMMAND_OPEN_LINK_CURRENT","param":"javascript:(function(){var lastHoveredElement=null;function copyLinkInfo(){if(!lastHoveredElement)return;var url=lastHoveredElement.href;var text=lastHoveredElement.innerText;if(!url&&!text)return;var copyText=url||text;navigator.clipboard.writeText(copyText).catch(function(error){console.error('An error occurred while copying to the clipboard.',error);});}document.addEventListener('mouseover',function(event){var target=event.target;if(target.tagName==='A'){lastHoveredElement=target;setTimeout(copyLinkInfo,100);}});})();if(history.replaceState){history.replaceState({},null,location.href);}"}],"key":"clt6zooso009k3564yh9c5osp","label":"Copy URL on Hover","name":"COMMAND_clt6zooso009k3564yh9c5osp"}