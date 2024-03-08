Youtube always show its own search page now
Looks like Youtube changed something today.
Starting with https://youtube.com/. At "Before you continue" popup i allowed "Accept All".
Does not help to disable Vivaldi Blocker and enable Third Party Cookies.
Guest Profile fails, too.
Any confirms?
How to workaround this?
@DoctorG This hasn't just happened since today. I usually get this message when I have updated my browser and my website logins have to be refreshed or repeated. The cookies set are probably no longer valid after a browser update.
Normally it only appears one time. After setting cookie preferences it should be fine later.
@DoctorG, no such issues, using the Vivaldi tracker blocker and this script with Violentmonkey, apart of this the Cookie Autodelete extension. With this, YT clean of ads and nags since almost half a year now.
Anyway I often prefer to use front-ends or FreeTbe with SMplayer on desktop. A lot of creators have already moved to Odysee because of this YT crap.
@Catweazle At first I also wanted to point out the script. But in this case it is only about the above mentioned message, and not about the other message that you should turn off your adblocker.
Youtube is broken on all my devices (Android, Linux, Windows), those worked the last days and showed teh YT overview instead the search.
Seems YT nags now users to force them to register. Bad habit.
@Dancer18, I also had never seen this "Accept Cookies"message, or other nags The only ads I see sometimes are the in Video promotion life from the author, but this isn't avoidable.
@DoctorG, as said use front-ends (Yewtube, LightTube, Piped, ViewTube, etc) or use Odysee, IMHO the best YT alternative out there (OpenSource LBRY network, also monetization for creators but without this Google crap), maybe also recommended for Vivaldi.
Of course, I don't want to defend YT. But as I said, I've known about this pop-up for a long time. Incidentally, I also signed up for YT for various reasons. When I open YT in a new browser, device (including android) or after a browser update, this window appears. You don't need to log in and can continue to surf anonymously. Just make the cookie settings once. If I reject all cookies, this message will of course come back. I therefore accept all cookies from all websites and rely on uBlock Origin.
@Dancer18, well this I don't know, I don't watch YT on mobile, Watching it on a by Google controlled platform (Android) isn't a so good idea, I think, apart my old eyes are not so happy to watch videos on a little screen, and for musik the speakers of the PC are anyway better.
The problem is not the popup to allow tracking on YT, it is the missing overview for me.
That is what they changed. I never used a login at YT before.
I tested with Google Chrome Stable, Beta, Unstable on Linux and Android, all was forced to YT search page.
Having no adblocker and allowing all does not help.
YT wants to force users to register and login into their universe.
I will try if it gets better with my test account.
@DoctorG Oh, I begin to understand. I tried out in a fresh profile, and there it is what you describe.
And such happens with a longterm registered Google login at YT with all browsers, too.
II call habit of YT that a New Worst Feature Of YT.
@DoctorG said in Youtube always show its own search page now:
And such happens with a longterm registered Google login at YT with all browsers, too.
I am registered and logged in. And I don't usually see any pop-ups like this (apart from updates).
@Dancer18 My problem with registered account is that Youtube Search, which never disappears! I get no overview as the days before.
All a strange Youtube page issue.
@DoctorG What is Youtube Search? I only know the search bar within Youtube. BTW: I used that bar to install YT as search engine.
But you mean something else, don't you? Is there a special link for it? Like I can access the page with my subscriptions directly?
@DoctorG, when you follow a link to YT, you can easily avoid going through the YT page to watch the video with this link, you just need to edit the link.
Instead of following, for example,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXURBT3z2_E
edit it to
https://www.youtube.com/embed/aXURBT3z2_E
With this you see the video independent in a tab, avoiding the cookies and nags from the YT page.
I think that you also can do it automaticly with a simple script which changes the URL to its embedded form. The only limitation is, that some (few) Videos have blocked the embedding, in this case they put a message to view the Video in YT.
@Dancer18 See
The ols view is shown as you see with the gray video previews and then YT redirects ti its internal Search.
@DoctorG Oh I see. Thank you for this screen video clip.
That doesn't happen here because I'm always logged in.
But now I understand your issue.
Well, I'm too, but for users in the EU, you can also make your YT account independent from the other Google services, like I've done. Anyway putting an edited YT link in the adressbar wors as shown in my screenshot, independent of an YT account or not, it's like watching an embedded YT video in a Forum or SN, for this you also don't need an YT account.