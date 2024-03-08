Does vivaldi browser support synchronized shortcuts now
-
Does vivaldi browser support synchronized shortcuts now? I've customized a lot of shortcuts and want to use them on multiple devices.
-
@hzn12345 what you mean with shortcuts ? bookmarks, history, dials..?
-
@Hadden89 keyboard shortcuts
-
@hzn12345 I don't think they are synced yet
-
Pesala Ambassador
@hzn12345 There was a feature request for this ages ago, but it disappeared (maybe the user deleted their account).
Vote for Synchronise Shortcuts.
This would include mouse gestures.