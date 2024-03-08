Reflections on Optimizing Dark Mode
I really like the native dark mode integrated into Vivaldi.
However, this invasive dark mode has a few issues:
Complex effects (shadow effects, complex elements, borders, etc.) have a poor visual experience;
The color conversion algorithm is not suitable for specific color contrast web designs, resulting in a discordant mismatch.
Solution ideas:
Disable CSS effects that have an impact, such as borders and shadows, simplifying the display of page elements;
The algorithm needs to have a universal fallback designed by designers, falling back to a unified color for related colors that are difficult to match or have low contrast.
Currently, the dark mode often affects the visual experience and lacks usability. So after trying it, I turned it off.
barbudo2005
You can't get a good result from code similar to this:
*:not(img) {filter: invert(1) !important;}
Try Dark Reader extension:
https://github.com/darkreader/darkreader
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh
Look at this post for more details:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93525/catch-up-to-the-latest-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3222-3/57