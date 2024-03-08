Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
When switching from a 24-inch monitor to a 27-inch monitor, some parts of the window are outside the main desktop:
This bug is more common when switching from a larger monitor to a smaller one.
Version info: 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (arm64)
