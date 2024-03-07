marking text in url/search-bar doesnt show
upgraded to 6.6, now when im marking something, i have to guess, if i did,
because i cannot see that it is marked, there is no different background color..
doesnt matter which theme i choose..
a bug?
mib2berlin
@schreck
Hi, iirc it is a flag set in chrome://flags.
Do you set some?
Cheers, mib
"iirc"?
i didnt change anything after updating to 6.6 ..
mib2berlin
@schreck
If I remember correctly I meant, sorry.
You may had change a flag a few month ago, open chrome://flags or vivaldi://flags in the address field and check if a flag is set.
I have set one:
mib2berlin
ok, "Experimental Web Platform features" had to be disabled.
but im sure i needed them for something, that i cant remember right away ..
thx, that did it
mib2berlin
@schreck
Nice, the fag still work in Chrome but I am not sure if this is reported to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
But I am sure other user here know.
Cheers, mib