Saving Sessions in the cloud
-
devopsphilosopher
Tabs are a big part of how I organize my work.
I need to move from laptop to PC often, Onedrive should be sufficient for this;
What files and folders are relevant?
I had one successful run when I emailed the
Sessionsand
Session Storagefolders and
preferencesto my email; I then copied those to my profile.
However, on second, third and afterward trials I always have issues.
So, I think I need a better understanding on how these files are all working together. I'm a DevOps engineer for work, so hopefully I can catch on quick Please point me in the right direction or pass some docs.
I'm new here so sorry for being naive but I love Vivaldi so your response will go a long way with me
-
open tabs are synced, is this an alternative for you?
-
@devopsphilosopher Would be better to use sync for that purpose.
I'm usually against mixing files from different installations.
-
devopsphilosopher
@Hadden89 Thank you for the link I'll read through this option more thoroughly.
But, workspace organization is important to me as well, so sessions seem the only way to maintain that across devices.
-
@devopsphilosopher I don't recall if workspaces are already synced but should be planned.
-
devopsphilosopher
@derDay Workspace organization is important to me as well, so sessions seem the only way to maintain that across devices.
-
mib2berlin
@devopsphilosopher
Hi, you can copy the Session folder over but you have to delete the existing folder, so you loose the laptop sessions/tabs.
As developer it is may possible to copy over a sessions.bin file and edit the sessions.json file manually.
As th other user mention, in the Windows panel are synced tabs, you can open a tab in the corresponding workspace.
If you use more than 100 tabs it is a bit confusing.
If it is enabled in the address bar settings and moved to top you can search for synced tabs in the address bar.