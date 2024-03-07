Tabs are a big part of how I organize my work.

I need to move from laptop to PC often, Onedrive should be sufficient for this;

What files and folders are relevant?

I had one successful run when I emailed the Sessions and Session Storage folders and preferences to my email; I then copied those to my profile.

However, on second, third and afterward trials I always have issues.

So, I think I need a better understanding on how these files are all working together. I'm a DevOps engineer for work, so hopefully I can catch on quick Please point me in the right direction or pass some docs.

I'm new here so sorry for being naive but I love Vivaldi so your response will go a long way with me