Amount of Workspaces??
Hi guys, does anyone know if there is a limit to the maximum number of Workspaces we can have? Thanks!
@somel12306 I don't think there is a limit other than the common sense
(I won't use 100 hundred workspaces with 1000 tabs each ^^)
barbudo2005
@Hadden89 Said:
I don't think there is a limit other than the common sense
The least common of the senses.
@Hadden89 excuse my lack of common sense, would you enlighten me on said common sense then, please?
Pesala Ambassador
@somel12306 In this case, it means that the limit is more than enough for anyone. Some users may have a use case for more than 10 workspaces. If anyone is opening more than 100, then they probably need to change their working methods.
Apparently, no one reached a limit yet. How many do you think you might need — over 100, over a 1,000?
