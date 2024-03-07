Files with Accent letters cannot be uploaded.
-
I have a file named "Pretérito Indefinido" on my computer. If I try to upload it to any website, the website will show me an error such as: "1 Document you tried adding has no content."
(This screenshot was taken from Whatsapp Web, but the issue also applies to all other websites.)
Renaming the file to "Preterito Indefinido" (No accent on e) resolves this issue.
-
@Aviyr Does it work with Chromium 122?
-
@DoctorG I am on the newest version of Vivaldi available on Flathub (6.6.3271.48) with Chrome 122.0.0.0.
-
@Aviyr No, i mean does it work with browser Chromium 122 instead of Vivaldi 6.6!
-
@DoctorG Sorry, yes. It does work with the Chromium Browser (Version 122.0.6261.94).
-
@Aviyr Vivaldis Chromium core is newer.
Test with Chromium 122.0.6261.112.
-
If test with Chromium 122.0.6261.112 works, the Vivaldi has a bug.
The you need report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG I don't understand. How is 122.0.0.0 (Vivaldi Browser) newer than 122.0.6261.94 (Chromium Browser)?
-
@DoctorG Also, I do not know how I can change the version of the Chromium Core in either browser. How do I do that?
-
@Aviyr dnf upgrade chromium
-
mib2berlin
@Aviyr
Hi, the help about page shows only the main version, Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 is Chrome 122.0.6261.116.
You cant change the Chromium version, only the Vivaldi developer can.
If you like you can show the exact version in the status bar.
Open the Vivaldi Settings and type "biscuit" in the search field.
A hidden setting appear:
The bug tracker form track your Vivaldi and some system informations automatically.
Please report this, it should work.
Cheers, mib