Refresh Messenger/Whatsapp icon on sidepanel after read message.
Hi,
I added Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp to my sidebar. When I receive a new message, I get a notification, which is great (I've been using Opera so far). The problem is that after reading the message, the icon does not refresh. In Whatsapp I have 1 in the icon, in Messenger I have a dot next to the bubble. Only restarting the browser restores the standard icons. Can something be done about it?
barbudo2005
Use this setting:
I have a second question, how to check that Vivaldi runs Messenger and Whatsapp in the background. I noticed that after restarting I have no active processes related to Messenger/Whatsapp. Therefore, he does not receive notifications about new messages.
mib2berlin
@StabiL
Hi, disable Lazy Load in Settings > Panel: