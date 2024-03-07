Signature missing on initial mail composing
The signature will not be inserted in the editing space on composing mails.
You have to change the mail account first using the list box at the "From:" Field to get the Signature to appear.
Otherwise no signature will be added and neither be send, too.
yojimbo274064400
I cannot reproduce this issue in Vivaldi's email client. Are you able to provide the steps required to reproduce it:
FYI when composing an email the From field is automatically populated and signature added to body.
edwardp Ambassador
I'm not able to reproduce this on Linux.
I'm using Vivaldi's email Client on Windows 10 22H2, Vivaldi Version 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (32-Bit)
The missing signature happens only when replying to a mail.
It works fine when I compose a new mail from scratch.
mib2berlin
@mattieu
I test this with the same Vivaldi version but on Windows 11.
I never changed the default signature, did you change it?
@mib2berlin Yes, I have a personalized signature in several different accounts.
mib2berlin
@mattieu
OK, I can check on my laptop with Win 11 but I use the Vivaldi snapshot 6.6.3271.44 (Beta), which is older than the latest stable at moment.
I have 4 accounts there.
EDIT:
I test send a mail from the Outlook web client to my Freenet account and reply shows the new edited signature.
I have no idea why this is not working for you.
yojimbo274064400
Is Include Signature in: Replied Messages selected; as highlighted below?