Hi Helge

There is a regression in latest release of Vivaldi where calendar events get duplicated on some condition when created and / or updated. We are not sure why it is happening to some users but it seems to be triggered by some other (possibly network related condition[s]). Fairly confident however that we have found where and how it is happening so we can fix it. A fix is being worked on currently and will be released as soon as possible.

Thank you for reaching out and letting us know about this, it's appreciated. Very sorry for the troubles caused.

Eggert