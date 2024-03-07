Edit duplicates the event caldav
hmhannover
I sync my dav calendar with vivaldi. Editing here duplicates the entry, no matter if I sync manually before doing that or not. (This topic came up 3 years ago, but it seemed not to be solved.) Can I adjust something in the calendar section settings?
Kind regards,
Helge
eggert Vivaldi Team
Hi Helge
There is a regression in latest release of Vivaldi where calendar events get duplicated on some condition when created and / or updated. We are not sure why it is happening to some users but it seems to be triggered by some other (possibly network related condition[s]). Fairly confident however that we have found where and how it is happening so we can fix it. A fix is being worked on currently and will be released as soon as possible.
Thank you for reaching out and letting us know about this, it's appreciated. Very sorry for the troubles caused.
Eggert