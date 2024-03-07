When composing mail, typing a newline gives me a new paragraph. However, sometimes (quite often actually), I just want a newline. The only method that has succeeded for me up to now is to copy some text with a newline and paste it, and delete all the text, but there must be an easier way; I just haven't found it yet (to my embarrassment, when I tried ctrl-newline it sent the incomplete mail).

Thanks for any help!