Hi.

I want to politely ask dev team to implement an alternative split view mode.

Currently we can display multiple websites in one window with 2 methods:

by using stacked tabs and then selecting split view layout. But that method has some disadvantages. Split view works only for stacked tabs, every time you switch tab or click link split view is gone. by using the side panel. That method is more permanent and splitting stays on screen regardless of switching tabs or clicking links, but content is easily switchable only in a normal window, but stays the same in the panel.

Imagine quickly searching for some info for work or school or just doing shopping on Amazon, when you compare multiple websites (10?, 15?) for parameters, opinions, and prices. The situation in which the side panel always shows the same website, and you can only switch content in standard windows until you manually add a new web panel is not very convenient.

I think kind of grid of internal, borderless windows rendered inside Vivaldi's parent windows with user-selected permanent layout/grid (until user changed it or disabled back to one window), and with shared panels and tab bar (for saving space) could be slightly more usable in many situations.

In such view should be at least one active window, which content will be changed by switching tabs or clicking links or by writing in address bar or search bar. The rest of showed windows will be inactive and only display content until user switches active windows (by clicking or by keyboard shortcut).