Highlighting bug in adress bar
Hi
there is a bug in the address bar.
When I click in the address bar, the URL should be highlighted. This no longer happens. The invisible highlighting works, so I can copy the URL, but I can't see if or what has been highlighted.
It is not due to the theme.
Can someone please fix this?
I am using yesterday's latest version with Ubuntu.
mib2berlin
@tadeus915
Hi, this is Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 in a clean profile on Opensuse, KDE:
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@tadeus915 Happens with special
vivaldi://flagsset, reset them.
DoctorG Ambassador
