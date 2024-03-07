Very often, when closing a tab (usually the last one) whether in tab stack or not - address bar field is disabled (should have Search or type URL text) together with the V button for menu options.

There is nothing I can do but to restart the browser to fix this.

Images below (first and third displaying ghost address bar in standard and private tab respectively, second displaying what happens if I start typing nevertheless and open a page - in this case google.com, suddenly url is filled with address from history but still wrong and disabled).