Different websites use different font/image sizes. We might not like those default sizes. We can set the page zoom manually and override the sizes to achieve the sizes we like.

But ...

We need to set sizes manually. If we close a tab the manual zoom is lost. When we open a new tab with that domain the default sizes are back and we have to repeat the steps to set the zoom. That's more work.

Feature request ..

I request a Domain Zoom feature

In Settings we would specify a zoom factor for specific domains.

It could look roughly like this:

https://www.abc.com/ = Zoom 90%

https://www.def.com/ = Zoom 80%

https://www.ghi.com/ = Zoom 110%

https://www.jki.com/ = Zoom 70%

https://www.lmn.com/ = Zoom 90%

Once set up we never have so adjust the zoom for a domain again and each time we open a tab for that domain the zoom will be perfect.

What say ye?