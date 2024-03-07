Solved Per Domain Page Zoom
-
g_bartsch Ambassador
Different websites use different font/image sizes. We might not like those default sizes. We can set the page zoom manually and override the sizes to achieve the sizes we like.
But ...
We need to set sizes manually. If we close a tab the manual zoom is lost. When we open a new tab with that domain the default sizes are back and we have to repeat the steps to set the zoom. That's more work.
Feature request ..
I request a Domain Zoom feature
In Settings we would specify a zoom factor for specific domains.
It could look roughly like this:
https://www.abc.com/ = Zoom 90%
https://www.def.com/ = Zoom 80%
https://www.ghi.com/ = Zoom 110%
https://www.jki.com/ = Zoom 70%
https://www.lmn.com/ = Zoom 90%
Once set up we never have so adjust the zoom for a domain again and each time we open a tab for that domain the zoom will be perfect.
What say ye?
-
@g_bartsch Unchecking tab zoom should a allow a custom zoom per each site (which is already something)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@g_bartsch The feature already exists. The results are stored in
chrome://settings/content/zoomLevels
If you share a computer, this could be a privacy issue.
-
g_bartsch Ambassador
Thank you @Hadden89 and @Pesala. Between the two of you you gave me the full explanation of this issue and Vivaldi is now indeed doing just as I wished.
I don't even remember checking that tab zoom setting but un-checking it resulted in the behavior I want and I can see the website settings in
chrome://settings/content/zoomLevels
You guys are awesome!
-
g_bartsch Ambassador
@Pesala How did you make that grey background behind the URL?
-
@g_bartsch is markdown formatting for inline code (which sometimes is also used for highlight words or urls)
-
g_bartsch Ambassador
@Hadden89 Thank you! Got it!!
-
-
-