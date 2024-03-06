Need to do login on google everytime i open vivaldi
ArthurM0rgan
always that i restart my computer and open my vivaldi my login isn't saved and i have to do it again, please someone help me !!
Why do you need a login to Google? It’s not clear what you are doing. In order to help you more info is needed. If this is about a Google mail account connected to the Vivaldi mail client, one solution is to set up an app password for Vivaldi in your Google account.
@luetage For GMail, not always an option. For my corporate domain GMail account, we are only allowed to sign in using OAuth. And that causes that account (apparently because it's a custom domain or something) to require a sign-in every time M3 reconnects to it. Only Vivaldi M3 has this behavior of course - literally no other mail client. For a while, it was all my GMail accounts. Now only the corporate one.
This became such an irritation, I took my corporate account offline and only check in on it via webmail interface now. At least Vivaldi Browser does not have to continually re-log-in to that.
I was surprised earlier when Vivaldi asked me to log into my Vivaldi account. I eventually figured out it was for the mail ... there really should be a title on that widow indicating it is for mail, I was wondering if maybe it was for Sync. I gather the mail server had an issue of some sort, I suppose technically it was yesterday now as it's after midnight here.
@sgunhouse I had that once, several hours ago. Paid it no mind, and had completely forgotten about it until now. It happened right when I updated, so I thought the update might have logged me out.