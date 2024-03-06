@luetage For GMail, not always an option. For my corporate domain GMail account, we are only allowed to sign in using OAuth. And that causes that account (apparently because it's a custom domain or something) to require a sign-in every time M3 reconnects to it. Only Vivaldi M3 has this behavior of course - literally no other mail client. For a while, it was all my GMail accounts. Now only the corporate one.

This became such an irritation, I took my corporate account offline and only check in on it via webmail interface now. At least Vivaldi Browser does not have to continually re-log-in to that.