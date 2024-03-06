Google Search results page is now just plain weird
For the last couple of days, searching with Google in Vivaldi results in an unusable page, with links that do not work. The attached image ought to demonstrate. What's happening? Are my settings off or it is a bug? (https://photos.app.goo.gl/1gUVFzxR57oSQdoV6)
mib2berlin
@ulestev
Hi, I bet an extension does not work correctly after the last update of Vivaldi to Chromium 122.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
