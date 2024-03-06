Note: I am using Vivaldi 6.6.3271.44 which is based off of Chromium 122.x.

When I search for something in Vivaldi, the search suggestions for my default search engine (DuckDuckGo) appears. However, it would only show me five search suggestions in the address bar, which seems to be the default behavior. I would like the address bar to display ten search suggestions in the address bar. I cannot find a setting that changes the number of search suggestions in the address bar. Furthermore, I think I would need to use custom CSS or JavaScript code to manually change the number of search suggestions displayed in the address bar. I already know how to write custom CSS or JavaScript code, but I do not know what code I need to increase the number of search suggestions displayed in the address bar in Vivaldi browser.

Due to the nature of this potential solution, it would probably entail writing and applying a custom JavaScript mod, which I am capable of doing.

I hope this helps.