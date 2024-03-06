Contacts import
**Bonjour
Utilisateur de Vivaldi j'aurais aimer importer mes contacts de mon carnet d'adresse dans la partie courriel du navigateur comme je le ferais avec Thunderbird ou Outlook . Je n'ai pas trouver la fonction " importer les contacts " dans le navigateur Vivaldi .
Merci pour vos réponses **
mib2berlin
@MarcC
Hi, please English only in the international forum.
Vivaldi user I would like to import my contacts from my address book in the email part of the browser as I would with Thunderbird or Outlook . I did not find the "import contacts" function in the Vivaldi browser .
There is no import from address books.
If you add a Gmail account all contacts are imported, the same for Freenet for example.
As I add my Outlook account it get all my Gmail contacts.
Vivaldi does not have good contact management yet. It creates a list of contacts from emails in the database, and you can add individual contacts or edit contacts, but that's about it. You can choose to vote for the feature request here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync