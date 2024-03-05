Download popup no longer showing for http addresses in v6.6

Trying to download a settings file from my router I just learned that with vivaldi v6.6 the download popup no longer shows up for http addresses, apparently.

Works fine https addresses.

Works fine for http and https addresses in v6.5 or other browsers.

Not sure what the problem is or how to test / fix it. It might be due to "unsafe connection" (or something to that effect), but that would be a new thing, v6.5 says also "unsafe connection", but the download popup still shows up. Or it's simply some bug.

The address bar shows "some loading" after hitting the download button (note: there's no option to right-click download, it would just download the html file of the page), but when the popup should show up, nothing happens.

This is true for a new profile (= new config folder) as well.