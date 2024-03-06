How do I hide Vivaldia from offline pages?
I want to never see Vivaldia banners, buttons, etc.
I disabled show-vivaldia-in-speed-dial, I see no other options but still sometimes I see a Vivaldia banner in offline pages.
Unfortunately I cannot understand which circumstances trigger it, and I wasn't able to reproduce it.
Is there any way to hide Vivaldia for good?
Maybe I'm petty, but the banner doesn't offer customizability, not even a dark mode, so with a dark theme it sticks out a lot.
Also R.I.P. Dino run, I miss you
@DavidBevi said in How do I hide Vivaldia from offline pages?:
That's not the point, but thanks for the effort
at least you can play dino on vivaldi, not everything is lost