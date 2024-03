When i create a new tab, i'm pretty sure it used to select the address bar by default (it still does that on a fresh profile) but now for some reason it selects the search bar instead wich i dislike.

I could not find a setting to change this behaviour so i turn to this forum for help. Is there a setting i could have changed without meaning to ?

Sorry for my terrible english, it isn't my first language.

Thanks for your help.