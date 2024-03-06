Hi everybody,

I have this strange, utterly annoying thing happening, from time to time, on some websites (I haven't figured out the common denominator yet). Basically, the URL in the address bar acts like a clickable link, sending to the root site. So I just wanna go click in the address bar to copy the URL, type something else, or whatever… and it just sends me to the root site.

This is particularly annoying to me, for instance, when working on google docs: one in every 3 times I click in the address bar, it sends me to google docs's home page. That's particularly annoying since I am used to paste text in the address bar, as an easy way to take off formatting and put a multi-line text on a single line. I paste in the address bar and then re-copy it to paste it unformatted in the document. This is routine. Yet, it has become a nightmare since I switched to Vivaldi…

Looked endlessly for a previous topic discussing this but I was unable to find any…

Thanks for any help

