Fixes and improvements – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3287.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot has a range of regression fixes, UI improvements and a Chromium bump.
RiveDroite Ambassador
Woohoo! My issue with stacked tabs is gone so I can go back to using the Snapshot!
1.where is the home button, which previously could be enabled in the browser settings?
2. Where is the button: bookmarks, history, notes, downloads, translation, which was located to the left of the address bar?
Android 13; One UI Core 5.1
The browser does not open if you install it from Google Play or if you install the arm64-v8a package. It only works if you install armeabi-v7a.
Android 8.O.O; EMUI 8.O.O
RiveDroite Ambassador
@temkem I installed it from Google Play and it opens fine for me.
Have you reported the issue in the Official Bug System?
@RiveDroite you have Android 8.0.0; EMUI 8.0.0?
@Zalex108 No. Some people also wrote about this and I thought that the developers were aware of the problem.
And how can I write them a bug report if I can't launch the browser?
You can do that even from another browser.
Then,
Check the right Os and version from the list.
@Zalex108 VAB-8804
HalleAndert
The heading of the translation panel has a different background color than the rest of the panel. In addition, the horizontal alignment of the heading of the heading differs from the other panels.
@temkem Both gone, was a conscious decision apparently. All panel elements are available from the menu now, the home button can be set as part of the custom menu. I question the change too, these two buttons were my most used. Instead we have the adblocker button in the compact bar now, which I never use. I think everyone has different needs, we should be able to edit this, just like the custom bottom bar in the popup menu.
Aaron Translator
@luetage
Rotate the phone , the panel button appears.
But I agree with you that these should be made customizable.
zmeYpc Translator
(Thanks for the photo with Martenitsa) Happy Baba Marta to all Bulgarians around the world!
@HalleAndert
Yes, and I like it
Every program has to have some minor rough edges.
I did submit a feature request at forum but seems no one address for few days. Many browsers (e.g. Chrome) can adjust the tab bar behavior when fold/unfold. Fold -> Tab bar will dismiss, Unfold -> Tab bar will appear.
But in Vivaldi, we only have option to enable/disable tab bar in both fold/unfold state
@jasonwch A few days is no time at all for feature requests. They normally take dozens of upvotes and months or years to be realized. If providing them were a touch of a button, everyone would get their requests. But as a rule they take lots and lots of coding and loads of developer time taken away from other important tasks. Patience is key.
mariap Vivaldi Team
@temkem: Thank you for your feedback. We are aware of the problem and working on it.
@Aaron Didn’t know that, good point. But because I have auto‐rotate off it’s not handy to get to that, less steps to open the menu.
@luetage said in Fixes and improvements – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3287.4:
I agree, I want to hide adblocker button too.