URL not highlighting when selecting
heteroskedastic
In the address bar, the URL does not highlight when selecting.
There is no visual indication the URL is selected. It is possible to drag the curser and use copy/paste or click in the address bar and use cmd-a to select all then cmd-c.
This started happening on the update from a few days ago and is still an issue for 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (arm64)
I have tried different themes.
In the image below, I have selected the entire URL.
sedative29rus
Duplicate
