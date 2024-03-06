In the address bar, the URL does not highlight when selecting.

There is no visual indication the URL is selected. It is possible to drag the curser and use copy/paste or click in the address bar and use cmd-a to select all then cmd-c.

This started happening on the update from a few days ago and is still an issue for 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (arm64)

I have tried different themes.

In the image below, I have selected the entire URL.