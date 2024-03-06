Will Vivaldi webmail be dead?
-
takaishi97
Due to the fact that malicious people keep sending junk mails or spam to innocent Vivaldi Webmail users, is it feasible that Vivaldi Webmail be killed in the future?
When I read Vivaldi social in Japanese, many Vivaldi webmail users encounter too many junk mails or spam. Also, while I read webmail on the forum in English, many people receive junk mails or spam.
Reduction of junk mails on Vivaldi Webmail could seem to be almost impossible.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@takaishi97 No, Vivaldi Webmail will not be removed.
If you encounter spammers, just report them to Vivaldi: