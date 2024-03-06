Specific site not accessible in Vivaldi working fine in other browsers
Similar to this thread, I have a singular website on my LAN that loads only about one in ten times in Vivaldi but loads fine 10/10 times in Firefox and Chromium.
Regardless of whether I connect using the domain name or its IP address I have the same issue:
took too long to respond.
This happens in every profile, blank or not, brand new or not.
Troubleshooting steps:
- Restart the browser - no difference
- Make sure the browser is up to date - it is
- Test in a different profile - no difference, doesn't work in either Guest or a blank profile
- Reset settings - no difference
- Disable extensions - no difference
- Enable (Third-Party) Cookies - are enabled
- Disable Tracker and Ad blocker - disabled
- Delete Browsing Data - clean profile has no data
- Disable Hardware Acceleration - not applicable I hope
- Test in another browser - works fine
- Check your security software - not applicable
System details:
- Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
- Revision eb7edf75573c45666c095893253bcb1902478676
- ArchLinux
Is there any more information I can provide to figure out the root cause of this issue? I'd love to see it resolved.
What is the url of this website?
- What is the url of this website?
- Does it use plain HTTP or HTTPS?
- How do you open this website?
- Does the webserver also answer on port 443 (HTTPS)?
Also:
- Open
chrome://net-internals/#hsts- input the domain under "Query HSTS/PKP domain"
- Use
chrome://net-exportto capture a log, then share it. Or if you're worried about sensitive internal data, inspect it yourself at: https://netlog-viewer.appspot.com/#import
Hi @Pathduck!
- The URL is internal; it can only be accessed through an internal network/VPN
- It uses HTTPS
- I usually open it via a bookmark, but sometimes I fruitlessly copy/paste the URL into a new tab
- It definitely answers on port 443
The HSTS query output is as follows:
static_sts_domain: static_upgrade_mode: UNKNOWN static_sts_include_subdomains: static_sts_observed: static_pkp_domain: static_pkp_include_subdomains: static_pkp_observed: static_spki_hashes: dynamic_sts_domain: <internal domain> dynamic_upgrade_mode: FORCE_HTTPS dynamic_sts_include_subdomains: true dynamic_sts_observed: 1709731083.763619 dynamic_sts_expiry: 1741267083.763616 static_sts_domain: static_upgrade_mode: UNKNOWN static_sts_include_subdomains: static_sts_observed: static_pkp_domain: static_pkp_include_subdomains: static_pkp_observed: static_spki_hashes: dynamic_sts_domain: <internal domain> dynamic_upgrade_mode: FORCE_HTTPS dynamic_sts_include_subdomains: true dynamic_sts_observed: 1709731083.763619 dynamic_sts_expiry: 1741267083.763616 static_sts_domain: static_upgrade_mode: UNKNOWN static_sts_include_subdomains: static_sts_observed: static_pkp_domain: static_pkp_include_subdomains: static_pkp_observed: static_spki_hashes: dynamic_sts_domain: <internal domain> dynamic_upgrade_mode: FORCE_HTTPS dynamic_sts_include_subdomains: true dynamic_sts_observed: 1709731083.763619 dynamic_sts_expiry: 1741267083.763616
I'll work on making an export.
@Alwyn said in Specific site not accessible in Vivaldi working fine in other browsers:
static_upgrade_mode: UNKNOWN
This means the browser will upgrade any request to servers on this domain to HTTPS. However since you already use HTTPS that shouldn't be a problem. Sometimes users use HTTP and have misconfigured HTTPS servers that might time out.
My guess would be some internal proxy/VPN setting that Vivaldi is not using because the admins have only policies in place for other known browsers.
@Pathduck thanks for the info.
I don't see how that would happen. I run OpenVPN on my laptop to connect to this network. The traffic intended to this website has an explicit route in the VPN configuration. It works fine sometimes, if this were a configuration setting that Vivaldi isn't picking up, shouldn't it never work?
@Alwyn I have no idea. You're the one that runs complicated networking software on your system, the troubleshooting really rests with you