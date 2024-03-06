Similar to this thread, I have a singular website on my LAN that loads only about one in ten times in Vivaldi but loads fine 10/10 times in Firefox and Chromium.

Regardless of whether I connect using the domain name or its IP address I have the same issue: took too long to respond .

This happens in every profile, blank or not, brand new or not.

Troubleshooting steps:

Restart the browser - no difference

Make sure the browser is up to date - it is

Test in a different profile - no difference, doesn't work in either Guest or a blank profile

Reset settings - no difference

Disable extensions - no difference

Enable (Third-Party) Cookies - are enabled

Disable Tracker and Ad blocker - disabled

Delete Browsing Data - clean profile has no data

Disable Hardware Acceleration - not applicable I hope

Test in another browser - works fine

Check your security software - not applicable

System details:

Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision eb7edf75573c45666c095893253bcb1902478676

ArchLinux

Is there any more information I can provide to figure out the root cause of this issue? I'd love to see it resolved.