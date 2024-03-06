Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.6
This update includes various small fixes and changes, along with security updates from Chromium upstream.
@Ruarí Nice, Thanks.
[Downloads] No download dialog shown (VB-104397)
This should fix the problem with JS-triggered downloads not showing a dialog but just starting.
[Media] Autoplay broken (VB-104514)
This should fix the problem with videos not auto-starting on YouTube/Twitch when first opened as background tabs.
Also seems to fix Twitch videos starting in Muted state. Apparently people don't like that I guess, they like hearing screaming children shouting into mics
[Settings] Enable force dark mode setting for Auto preferred color theme (VB-104395)
This is great
Thanks for the speedy update.
4th
Strange, started my 6.6 Stable Standalone on Windows 11 and it did not show me that a update is available. Even a restart does not help.
@doctorg: Ditto, had to use "check for updates"
@pathduck said:
Also seems to fix Twitch videos starting in Muted state. Apparently people don't like that I guess, they like hearing screaming children shouting into mics
[Settings] Enable force dark mode setting for Auto preferred color theme (VB-104395)
THANK YOU!!!
Just tested it: it works perfectly fine, as I wanted to!!!
@doctorg: Ok it works for us here
@DoctorG Worked as expected. The little reload symbol brought me here.
No fix for the ability to download config files from local hardware on my internal lan? Still can't download backup config files from my router or home hub.
@tweas69 Device has no SSL certificate?
Updates on Debian 12, Ubuntu 22/23 worked nice.
@ruarí: I said "ditto" meaning I did restart too
Medium size upgrade, i like it.
"On corporate machines (VB-103871)"
I wonder what that was about. Corporate? As in domain-joined? If so, how could that possibly matter to Vivaldi?
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@pathduck: just tested downloading a few things and I still see it on some pages