Solved Problem with hiding the message editor?
RasheedHolland
I sometimes try to quote multiple messages, but then I always have to hide the editor first. But if I hide it, there is no way to get it back? Seems like something changed in the forum software? Obviously, the adblocker is disabled.
This button, lower left:
RasheedHolland
@Pathduck said in Problem with hiding the message editor?:
This button, lower left:
Thanks, I don't understand how I might have missed this, either I had a blackout, or it really wasn't visible for a while.
