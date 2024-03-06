Since the last update, new tabs that are created from a pinned tab (could be from within a pinned tab group) are also pinned. Which is a problem on sites like facebook, reddit, and other social media (and probably the most likely tabs to be pinned) as it means that you can't easily close them without changing the settings to allow pinned tabs to be closed.

Given that one of the main reasons to pin a tab is to avoid accidentally closing that tab, this change is not desirable.

Is there any way to change this functionality with the existing settings?