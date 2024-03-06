Cross-device tab sync is broken
I'm using latest Vivaldi on both my iphone and mac and have all data sync turned on. But, the open tab on other devices is always not updated automatically. I have to open vivaldi://sync-internals and then click "Trigger getUpdates" to have the latest opened tabs on other devices. Same on both devices. This is really a fundamental feature, it should not be so buggy. Or in the worst case, Vivaldi should provide a manual "sync" button maybe in the toolbar to allow shallow "Trigger getUpdates".